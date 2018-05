Motorists are being asked to avoid a Rockland County roadway after a crash.

South Mountain Road in New City due to an overturned dump truck.

The truck driver lost control around 9 a.m., Friday, rolling the vehicle on its side, spilling asphalt all over the roadway, Clarkstown Police said.

The road is closed between Old Route 304 and Zukor Road.

There were no injuries but the road will be closed for a few hours.

