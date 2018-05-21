DWI Congers Man Leaves Scene Of Crash, Police Say

Police busted a Rockland County man for his second DWI early on Tuesday morning during a traffic stop in Nyack.

Shortly after 1 a.m. on Tuesday, May 22, officers from the Orangetown Police Department stopped Anthony Vero, 36, on Franklin Street after he was involved in an alleged motor vehicle crash while operating his vehicle while intoxicated.

Following a brief investigation into the crash, Vero was arrested and charged with felony counts of driving while intoxicated and first-degree unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for a misdemeanor count of operating a motor vehicle without an interlock device and leaving the scene of a property damage accident, an infraction.

Vero was processed at Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he refused a breathalyzer test. Following arraignment, Vero was released on $1,000 bai and is due back in Nyack Justice Court later this year to answer the charges.

