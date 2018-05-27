Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Active Hurricane Season Predicted By NOAA
police & fire

DWI Driver Charged After BMW Crashes Into Area House, Killing Two

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Christopher Perrella, 32
Christopher Perrella, 32 Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

A drunk driver was charged with four counts of aggravated vehicular manslaughter in connection with a November crash into a home that killed two people, according to Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

Christopher Perrella, 32, of Vernon, N.J., was arraigned Tuesday in connection with the deaths of two women who were passengers in a BMW that Perrella had been driving and crashed into a house in Warwick on Nov. 4,  the DA's Office said.

Perrella, who was also charged with several other counts including driving while his ability to operate the car was impaired by both alcohol and marijuana, when he lost control of the car on a curve, rolling several times before it plowed into the home.

Two rear seat passengers, Emily Carwile, 36, of Vernon, and Jessica Dussault, 30, of Hopatcong, N.J., were pronounced dead at the scene.

Perrella had to be extricated by the Pine Island Fire Department, and a front seat passenger, Joseph Giordano, 32, of Columbia, N.J., was able to get out.

Bail was set by Orange County Court Judge Robert H. Freehill in the amount of $50,000 cash or $150,000 bond. Perrella is next scheduled to appear in County Court on June 14.

“Fatalities caused by those who drive while impaired by alcohol or other substances are as tragic as they are preventable,” said Hoovler. “I thank the Town of Warwick Police Department and the New York State Police Accident Reconstruction Unit for their investigation of this matter during the grand jury investigation. My deepest condolences go out to the family of both of the deceased women in this case.”

The case is being prosecuted by Assistant District Attorney Christopher Kelly and Assistant District Attorney Robert DeMono.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.