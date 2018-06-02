DWI Motorist, 69, Found Lying On Ground At Nyack Hospital Parking Lot

A 69-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly intoxicated outside of his car in the parking lot of Nyack Hospital.

Airmont resident Michael Remmers was arrested for driving while intoxicated shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, June 4, when officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the hospital, where there was a report of a man lying on the ground next to a Volkswagen Beetle, allegedly in an intoxicated condition.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, Remmers told the officers that he had driven himself to the location in the Volkswagen, and an open bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle. Remmers went on to consent to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he proceeded to fail.

Remmers was subsequently arrested and transported into Nyack Hospital for treatment. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration. Remmers was released into the care of Nyack Hospital staff and is due to appear in Nyack Justice Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.

