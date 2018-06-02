Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Details Emerge In Triple-Fatal Hudson Valley Crash
police & fire

DWI Motorist, 69, Found Lying On Ground At Nyack Hospital Parking Lot

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Nyack Hospital.
Nyack Hospital. Photo Credit: Nyack Hospital, Flickr

A 69-year-old man is facing multiple charges after he was found allegedly intoxicated outside of his car in the parking lot of Nyack Hospital.

Airmont resident Michael Remmers was arrested for driving while intoxicated shortly before 8 p.m. on Monday, June 4, when officers from the Orangetown Police Department were dispatched to the hospital, where there was a report of a man lying on the ground next to a Volkswagen Beetle, allegedly in an intoxicated condition.

Police said that upon arrival at the scene, Remmers told the officers that he had driven himself to the location in the Volkswagen, and an open bottle of alcohol was found inside the vehicle. Remmers went on to consent to perform Standardized Field Sobriety Tests, which he proceeded to fail.

Remmers was subsequently arrested and transported into Nyack Hospital for treatment. He was charged with misdemeanor counts of driving while intoxicated and operating a motor vehicle with a suspended vehicle registration. Remmers was released into the care of Nyack Hospital staff and is due to appear in Nyack Justice Court at a later date to answer the charges against him.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.