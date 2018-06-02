DWI Nyack Man Runs Red Light, Refuses Breathalyzer Test, Police Say

Police in Orangetown busted a Rockland County man for driving while intoxicated following a traffic stop for going through a red light.

An officer from the Orangetown Police Department spotted Nyack resident Sean Conway, 46, passing a red light on Main Street in Nyack, leading to the traffic stop, during which time, it was reported that Conway was allegedly operating the 2012 Subaru while in an intoxicated condition.

Conway was arrested at the scene and refused to submit to a breathalyzer test at Orangetown Police Headquarters to determine his blood alcohol content. Conway was charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, and cited for passing the red light and refusal to submit to a breath screening device, both infractions. Following processing, Conway is due back in Orangetown Justice Court on June 19 to answer the charges.

