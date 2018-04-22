Contact Us
Breaking News: Traffic Alert Issued For Clarkstown
police & fire

Employee Accused Of Stealing $12K From Area Burger King

Kathy Reakes
Frances C. Delaunay, 37
Frances C. Delaunay, 37 Photo Credit: Town of Lloyd Police

A 37-year-old woman was arrested for stealing $12,000 from the Burger King in Highland while working as a manager at the restaurant, according to Town of Lloyd Police.

Frances C. Delaunay, 37, of Marlboro, was charged with felony grand larceny on Friday, April 21, according to Lt. James Janso.

"She was shorting the money when she would make the daily deposits," Janso said.

An investigation was launched once the discrepancy in funds was discovered, he added.

Delaunay was arraigned in Plattekill Town Court and released.

