police & fire

Eric Trump Says Dad's Life 'Exponentially Worse' Since Presidential Run

Photo Credit: Facebook

In an interview titled "First, Family," Eric Trump of Briarcliff Manor, the second son of President Donald Trump, insists that his father's quality of life  "became exponentially worse" after deciding to run for president.

Westchester Magazine spoke with Eric Trump and his wife, Lara, in an interview focused mostly on their day-to-day lives, though the president's son told the magazine how the world changed for his father (and the president's family) once he transitioned from a billionaire businessman to a public political candidate.

"My father’s life became exponentially worse the minute he decided to run for president," Eric Trump told the magazine. "He didn't need to do this, but he was immensely frustrated with where the country was going."

However, Eric Trump was quick to add that “there would be far fewer headaches if it weren’t for politics,” but it’s all worth it “when you know you’re in it for the right reasons.”

In the interview, Eric and Lara Trump sounded genuinely happy with suburban life, but admitted they are still adjusting to public scrutiny.

"And while they are quick to say that Westchester has come to represent a sanctuary for them, realistically, there is no corner of the globe where they can completely escape the glare of their family’s polarizing spotlight," the local magazine wrote.

While North Carolinian Lara is comparatively new to the Hudson Valley, Eric Trump spent much of his life near Byram Lake at Seven Springs, the 230-acre estate his father purchased in 1995. It straddles the towns of  North Castle, New Castle, and Bedford.

Built in 1919 by Washington Post owner Eugene Meyer (the father of Katherine Graham), Seven Springs was purchased by Donald Trump in 1996 for $7.5 million. Its value has soared beyond three times that figure.

Eric and Lara Trump and their children lived in a home at Seven Springs for nearly five years before relocating to their current residence, closer to the Trump National Golf Club in Briarcliff Manor.

The interview can be accessed by clicking here:

