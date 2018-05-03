Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Fire Breaks Out At Aluf Plastics In Orangeburg

Daily Voice
Aluf Plastics on Glenshaw Street in Orangeburg.
Aluf Plastics on Glenshaw Street in Orangeburg. Photo Credit: Google Maps

A firefighter was injured when an overnight blaze broke out at Aluf Plastics in Orangeburg.

The fire began around 2:50 a.m. Sunday in an air filtration system outside the building at 2 Glenshaw St., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a smoke condition inside the building and discovered a fire inside components of the air filtration system on the east side of the building, police said.

Department of Environmental Conservation was notified to investigate potentially contaminated water runoff from fire department operations into nearby storm drains.

A Blauvelt Firefighter suffered minor abrasions to his hands, Orangetown Police said.

The fire was extinguished by the Orangeburg Fire Department with assistance from the Tappan, Blauvelt, Sparkill and Pearl River Fire Departments. Piermont and Central Nyack Fire Departments provided standby support.

South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were also on scene as were personnel from Orange and Rockland Utilities and Suez Water.The

The Orangetown Fire Inspector is investigating and his preliminary report indicates that the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction inside the air filtration system.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.