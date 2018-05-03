Fire Breaks Out At Aluf Plastics In Orangeburg

A firefighter was injured when an overnight blaze broke out at Aluf Plastics in Orangeburg.

The fire began around 2:50 a.m. Sunday in an air filtration system outside the building at 2 Glenshaw St., police said.

Upon arrival, officers found a smoke condition inside the building and discovered a fire inside components of the air filtration system on the east side of the building, police said.

Department of Environmental Conservation was notified to investigate potentially contaminated water runoff from fire department operations into nearby storm drains.

A Blauvelt Firefighter suffered minor abrasions to his hands, Orangetown Police said.

The fire was extinguished by the Orangeburg Fire Department with assistance from the Tappan, Blauvelt, Sparkill and Pearl River Fire Departments. Piermont and Central Nyack Fire Departments provided standby support.

South Orangetown Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedics were also on scene as were personnel from Orange and Rockland Utilities and Suez Water.The

The Orangetown Fire Inspector is investigating and his preliminary report indicates that the fire was caused by a mechanical malfunction inside the air filtration system.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.