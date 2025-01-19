Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
police & fire

Firefighters Douse Suspicious Mahwah House Blaze

Jerry DeMarco
At the scene.
At the scene. Photo Credit: Jerry DeMarco
Flames blew through the rear of the home.
Flames blew through the rear of the home. Video Credit: Daily Voice Bergen County

MAHWAH, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Mahwah firefighters doused a suspicious house blaze Thursday night.

No injuries were reported in the Marion Drive incident, in which responders said "multiple points of fire" were found 5:30 p.m., prompting a call to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit.

The largest flames were in the rear of the 2,820-square-foot single-family home just northwest of Route 202 near Oakland, which records show was in foreclosure.

NORCON was activated, and assistance came from Oakland, Ramsey, Wyckoff, Ringwood, Upper Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, with Hillburn and Suffern providing mutual aid for the township.

All units were back in quarters in roughly 2½ hours, the department said.

