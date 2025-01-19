Firefighters Douse Suspicious Mahwah House Blaze

MAHWAH, N.J. -- (UPDATE) Mahwah firefighters doused a suspicious house blaze Thursday night.

No injuries were reported in the Marion Drive incident, in which responders said "multiple points of fire" were found 5:30 p.m., prompting a call to the Bergen County Prosecutor's Arson Investigations Unit.

The largest flames were in the rear of the 2,820-square-foot single-family home just northwest of Route 202 near Oakland, which records show was in foreclosure.

NORCON was activated, and assistance came from Oakland, Ramsey, Wyckoff, Ringwood, Upper Saddle River and Franklin Lakes, with Hillburn and Suffern providing mutual aid for the township.

All units were back in quarters in roughly 2½ hours, the department said.

