Firefighters Rescue Dog From Icy Waters Near Nyack Beach

Piermont firefighter Danny Goswick was at work when the fire department received a call to rescue a dog in the icy water on the Hudson River near Nyack Beach.

As the department's head scuba instructor, Goswick has rescued a lot of people and animals from the waters, so he suited up and headed to the site Tuesday afternoon.

The dog, a small white Shih Tzu, had gotten loose from its dog walker and fell into the water about five to 10 feet from shore when Goswick arrived along with firefighters from the Nyack Fire Department and the Rockland Lake Fire Department.

After a little confusion, it was decided that the little pooch was shivering in the Rockland Lake region, but Goswick and another firefighter were already suited up and ready to go.

"We didn't have to go underwater, he was just out on the ice and I scooped him up and brought him back to shore," Goswick said. "It was pretty routine."

Pretty routine for a diver who says he would rather pull in a dog any day compared to bringing in a body.

"I've brought in two people who have jumped from area bridges in one day," he said. "So rescuing a little dog is a nice thing."

His wife, a Piermont EMT rescued a dog on the ice at the same time last year.

"There's something about animals, people just love it when we are able to save an animal in need," he added.

After the rescue, the dog was taken to the Rockland Lake Fire House where the owner picked up the dog.

"I bet that was one relieved dog walker," Goswick laughed.

He added that all the departments took part in the save and that they are a close-knit community of rescuers who work together all the time.

"We couldn't do it without each other," he added.

