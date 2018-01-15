Contact Us
Fog, Deer Force Driver Off The Road And Into Tree In Ramapo, Police Say

Zak Failla
Ramapo Police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident over the weekend.
Ramapo Police responded to the scene of a one-vehicle accident over the weekend. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - A rogue deer combined with this weekend’s foggy conditions led to a caused a Rockland County motorist to lose control of her car, totaling it after she struck a tree.

First responders in Ramapo were dispatched to a stretch of the Old Nyack Turnpike in Ramapo early on Saturday morning, where there were reports of a one-car crash, with the driver sustaining injuries.

Police said that investigation into the crash determined that the driver told officers that the foggy conditions, combined with a deer in the roadway, caused her to swerve, lose control of the vehicle and strike a tree, causing extensive front-end damage to her car.

During the crash, the driver sustained an injury to her leg, and she was transported to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern for treatment by paramedics, while the scene was cleared.

