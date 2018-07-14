Contact Us
police & fire

Former Orange County Contractor Sentenced For Defrauding Customers

Daniel McInerney Photo Credit: Orange County District Attorney's Office

A 48-year-old Orange County man was sentenced Monday to seven to 14 years in prison for weapons possession, tax evasion and defrauding customers of his home improvement business.

Daniel McInerney, of Blooming Grove, was sentenced by Orange County Court Judge Craig Stephen Brown after pleading guilty to the crimes that go back as far as 2010, said Orange County District Attorney David Hoovler.

McInerney was arrested after the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department received numerous complaints that he had accepted payment in connection with multiple home improvement projects, and failed to complete the jobs or deliver materials that were to be purchased for the projects, the DA's office said.

A further investigation revealed that McInerney had failed to pay his personal income taxes for 2010 in an amount in excess of $3,000, and for 2013 in an amount in excess of $1,500. A search warrant was executed at McInerney’s home by the Town of Blooming Grove Police Department, assisted by investigators from the Orange County District Attorney’s Office and the New York State Department of Taxation and Finance. The search resulted in the seizure of multiple loaded firearms, ammunition, as well as business records.

McInerney was one of four building contractors charged with felonies for defrauding property owners on contracts to improve real property in an enforcement action entitled “Operation Claw Hammer,” which was designed to prosecute felony violations of New York State’s Lien Law.

He is next scheduled to appear in court on Aug. 16, for a conference concerning restitution for his victims.

“It is important that homeowners know their rights when dealing with home improvement contractors,” said Hoovler. “Unscrupulous contractors give legitimate contractors an undeserved bad name. This defendant not only defrauded his own customers but defrauded and endangered all New Yorkers by evading his taxes and illegally possessing weapons.”

