Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
police & fire

FOUND! Missing Ramsey Woman With Alzheimer's, 71, Found

Photo Credit: COURTESY: Ramsey PD

RAMSEY, N.J. -- A MISSING 71-year-old Ramsey woman with Alzheimer's who went missing from a local shopping center early Wednesday evening was found a couple of hours later, authorities said.

An NJ State Police helicopter was en route when Selma Rowe was found in Finch Park.

She'd been reported missing from the Interstate Shopping Center off southbound Route 17 and Franklin Turnpike -- which has a Shop-Rite, Bed Bath & Beyond and DSW, among other stores -- a couple of blocks from the park.

