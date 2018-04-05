Four-Alarm 'Fire At Trump Tower Is Out,' President Tweets

This story has been updated.

A fire that broke out on the 50th floor of Trump Tower in midtown Manhattan early Saturday evening has been contained.

The blaze, which was upgraded from three alarms to four alarms, erupted at the 58-story, 664-foot high mixed-use skyscraper on Fifth Avenue near West 56th Street around 6 p.m.

One serious injury to a civilian has been reported, the FDNY said just before 7 p.m.

"Fire at Trump Tower is out," President Donald Trump tweeted. "Very confined (well built building). Firemen (and women) did a great job. THANK YOU!"

The building houses the $100 million penthouse condominium residence of the building's namesake and developer, President Trump.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.