Four Nabbed For DWI In Rockland, Orange Stops

Four motorists in Orange and Rockland County were among those recently busted by state and local law enforcement agencies, as police continue a concerted effort to curtail impaired drivers in the Hudson Valley as part of a statewide crackdown.

New York State Police troopers recently conducted a special detail, looking to stop impaired drivers as they continue the DWI crackdown.

Among the local residents charged include:

Thursday, March 22:

State police troopers from the Liberty barracks stopped Brooklyn resident Margaret Corr, 30, on Route 17 in Rockland for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Corr was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Highland barracks stopped Hastings-on-Hudson resident Alyssa Pascion-Dikatis, 27, on Route 11 in Lloyd following a crash she was involved in. During the stop, it was determined that Pascion-Dikatis was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident James Weygant, 23, on Route 300 in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Weygant was under the influence of alcohol and he was arrested.

Friday, March 23:

State police troopers from the Montgomery barracks stopped Newburgh resident Brianna Cazorla, 23, on Leroy Place in Newburgh for a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the stop, it was determined that Cazorla was under the influence of alcohol and she was arrested.

Each of the arrested parties was charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released to a sober third-party and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

