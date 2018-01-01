Four Rockland, Orange Motorists Face DWI Charges

With State Police continuing to crack down on impaired drivers, four Hudson Valley motorists were among six busted for drinking and driving this week.

On Tuesday, state police troopers in Haverstraw stopped New City resident Miriam Wolfson, 55, on the Palisades Interstate Parkway in Stony Point when she committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Wolfson was impaired and she was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.

State police also arrested Otisville resident Michael Ketcham, who was stopped on Ballard Road in Wallkill for a routine traffic stop. During the investigation, it was determined that Ketcham was under the influence of drugs and he was arrested for driving while ability impaired by drugs.

Troopers were dispatched to a Stroebele Drive home in Thompson on Tuesday after a driver lost control of her vehicle and drove onto the front lawn of the residence. During the investigation into the crash, it was determined that Monticello resident Sherry Bentley had been driving under the influence and she was arrested.

On Wednesday, state police troopers in Greenville stopped Monroe resident Damien Rodriguez, 24 on Dolson Avenue in Middletown when he committed a vehicle and traffic law violation. During the subsequent investigation, it was determined that Rodriguez was impaired and she was arrested at the scene for driving while intoxicated.

Other arrests were made in Ellenville and Highland. Each of the drivers were charged with driving while intoxicated, a misdemeanor. Each has since been released and are due back in court later this year to answer the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.