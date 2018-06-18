Four Store Clerks Caught Selling Alcohol To Minors In Area

Four out of 30 businesses visited by the state Liquor Authority and the Middletown Police sold alcohol to an undercover minor during a sting operation.

The businesses visited on Monday included convenience stores, grocery stores, delis, beverage centers and liquor stores, said William Crowley with the Liquor Authority.

The businesses selling to minors included:

Garcias Supermarket at 123 North St., Middletown

Kwik Mart of Middletown at 228 Dolson Ave., Middletown

Mr. M Liquors at 15 James P Kelley Way, Middletown

USA Gas at 217 Wickham Ave., Middletown

Licensees charged with underage sales face civil penalties of up to $10,000 per violation, with fines starting at $2,500 for a first-time offense, Crowley said.

Repeat offenders also face possible suspension or revocation of their licenses. In addition, employees or licensees who sell to minors can be arrested and charged with a misdemeanor.

