Four Women, Three Men Nabbed In Area Prostitution Bust

Four women and three men were arrested during a Hudson Valley prostitution bust conducted by a task force made up of several law enforcement departments.

Officers from the City of Newburgh Police Department, Orange County Drug Task Force, and New York State Police conducted the sting in the City of Newburgh.

During the sting, four women were arrested and charged with prostitution and three men were arrested for patronizing a prostitute, said officials with the Orange County District Attorney's Office.

“Prostitution is not a ‘victimless crime’,” said District Attorney David Hoovler. “It denigrates the lives of those who find themselves compelled to become prostitutes, and destroys the quality of life of those residing and working in those neighborhoods."

The women arrested included:

  • Gretchen E. Syvertsen, 29, of Newburgh
  • Joan E. Rowe, 25, Plattekill
  • Matilda Garrison, 50, Walden
  • Samantha M. Budrow, 28, Maybrook

All of the women were released on their own recognizance with future court dates.

The men arrested included:

  • Alberto Lopez-Rivera, 43, of Newburgh
  • Eli Breuer, 39, Chester
  • Dwayne D. McGriff, 49, of Albany

All of the men were also released on their own recognizance with future court dates.

While undercover officers were detecting the sting, they saw a woman fall the ground unconscious on Washington and Federal streets. Nearby patrol officers came to her aid and found that she was an overdose victim. They quickly administered Narcan and she immediately regained consciousness and refused further medical treatment.

Hoovler added that his office will continue to provide assistance to women working as prostitutes in an effort to help them escape the lifestyle.

