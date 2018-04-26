Franklin Lakes Girl, 16, Killed By Train In Clifton

A 16-year-old Franklin Lakes girl was struck and killed by a commuter train in Clifton early Sunday, NJ Transit confirmed.

The Suffern-bound Main Line train was out of service when it struck the teen around 5:30 a.m. east of the Paterson train station, the agency said.

"There were no passengers on board," NJ Transit's Lisa Torbic said. "It was being put in place for the morning, beginning in Suffern.

What she was doing on the tracks wasn't immediately determined, Torbic said, adding an investigation was continuing.

Trains were delayed up to 20 minutes, she said.

