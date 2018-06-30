Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
police & fire

Friend's Alleged Punch Kills Man Outside Pearl River Bar

The site of the former Horse & Jockey on West Central Avenue. INSET: The Saloon, just up the street.
The site of the former Horse & Jockey on West Central Avenue. INSET: The Saloon, just up the street. Photo Credit: Googlemaps

Two familiar families -- both coming from lines of first responders -- are now grieving following the death of a young man after authorities said he was knocked unconscious by his friend outside a Pearl River bar.

Assault charges were expected to be upgraded to manslaughter against 21-year-old Douglas Guido of Hasbrouck Heights, NJ, following the death of his friend, RJ Hess of Norwood in Bergen County.

The two had been together at the Saloon on West Central Avenue in Pearl River in the pre-dawn hours of June 23 when they were asked to leave, a source close to the families told Daily Voice.

Both were in an alleyway next to what had been the Horse & Jockey up the street when Guido claims Hess pushed him from behind, snapping his neck back, just after 3 a.m.

Guido "turned around and cold-cocked him," a law enforcement source said. "[Hess] was unconscious on the way down and hit the back of his head on a cement curb."

He was taken to Nyack Hospital by Pearl River Ambulance Corps and Rockland Paramedic Services, Orangetown police said.

Guido, meanwhile, was released after posting $2,500 bail, they said.

Hess -- whose father, Richard, is a retired fire chief in the Bergen County town of Norwood -- was hospitalized for several days before succumbing to his injuries on Thursday, the family friend said. He was to be buried Monday. No wake was held.

Guido's father is a retired sheriff's officer. His grandfather is a retired Bergen County Police Department lieutentn.

CHECK BACK FOR MORE DETAILS

