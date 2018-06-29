Contact Us
police & fire

Haverstraw Police Detective Calls It A Career

Kathy Reakes
Detective Eleuterio "Terry" Collazo says good-bye.
Detective Eleuterio "Terry" Collazo says good-bye. Photo Credit: Haverstraw Police Department

After more than 30 years on duty, the Haverstraw Police Department said goodbye Friday to one of their most beloved officers, Detective Eleuterio "Terry" Collazo.

Collazo called it a career after 31.5 years of dedicated police service to both the Village and Town of Haverstraw.

He was a police cadet in the Village of Haverstraw in the 1970's before being hired as a police officer in 1987 with the Village of Haverstraw Police Department, the department said on Facebook.

In 1992, he was promoted to the rank of detective and was a familiar friendly face as he served as the D.A.R.E. officer from 1989 until 2000. He's remained an integral part of the Haverstraw P.A.L. for over 40 years.

"You may have only known Terry as a detective, D.A.R.E. officer or P.A.L. coach, but here at the Haverstraw Police Department, we have known Terry as not only a great detective but an even better friend, colleague, mentor, and leader," the department said.

"We wish him a long and healthy retirement."

