Hillcrest Woman Seriously Injured In Route 45 Crash

A head-on crash that closed Route 45 for several hours seriously injured a 67-year-old Hillcrest woman.

The crash happened around 8 a.m. Tuesday on Route 45 just north of New Hempstead Road when a 31-year-old Haverstraw man driving a 1997 Ford Econoline work van crossed into the northbound lane and collided with a 2010 Toyota Corolla, said Ramapo Police.

The Hillcrest Fire Department responded to the scene and extricated the female from her vehicle. Both drivers were treated at the scene by Rockland Paramedics and transported to Westchester Medical Center by Spring Hill Ambulance, police said.

The male driver suffered minor injuries. The female driver's injuries are considered serious.

As a result, the Ramapo Police Department's Accident Investigation Unit was called out and is investigating this accident.

The accident remains under investigation at this time. The outcome of this investigation will determine what if any charges are appropriate.

