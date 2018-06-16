Hit-Run Driver Charged With DWI After Crashing Into Pole In Tappan

An allegedly intoxicated driver who drove through a pole and attempted to flee is facing a DWI charge in Tappan after being tracked down by Orangetown Police during an early morning incident over the weekend.

Shortly before 2 a.m. on Saturday, June 16, a Livingston Street resident reported to police that he had heard a loud crash and observed a vehicle fleeing the scene of an accident in Tappan.

Police said that a responding officer from the Orangetown Police Department found a 2016 Hyundai Tucson that had become disabled on Oak Tree Road with heavy front end damage that left the vehicle leaking fluids.

According to police, the investigation into the incident determined that Old Tappan, N.J. resident Seog Cheol Hong, 54, was the driver of the vehicle, and he had driven his Hyundai, in an allegedly intoxicated condition, into the utility pole, causing it to break in half on Livingston Street.

Hong was arrested at the scene and transported to Orangetown Police Headquarters, where he refused to submit to a breathalyzer test. He was subsequently arrested and charged with a misdemeanor count of driving while intoxicated, and was cited for leaving the scene of an accident, an infraction. After being processed, Hong was released and is due in Orangetown Justice Court on July 10 to answer the charge.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.