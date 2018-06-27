Hot Stuff: Prolonged Period Of Dangerous Heat, Humidity Hits Area

A prolonged period of dangerous heat and humidity will begin Saturday afternoon and last through the July 4th holiday.

The peak of the heat will come Sunday, July 1 with the heat index (combination of temperature and humidity) hitting as high as 108 in some parts of the area. (See third image above.) An Excessive Heat Watch will be in effect from noon Sunday until 9 p.m. Monday, July 2.

Saturday's heat index values will be in the low-90s. (See second image above.) A Heat Advisory has been issued for Saturday from noon until 9 p.m.

A heat advisory is issued when the combination of heat and humidity is expected to make it feel like 95 to 99 degrees for two or more consecutive days, or 100 to 104 degrees for any length of time.

The extreme heat can cause illness and death among at-risk population who cannot stay cool. The heat and humidity may cause heat stress during outdoor exertion or extended exposure.

Officials have released a series of tips to beat the heat:

Slow down on strenuous activity and exercise, especially during the sun's peak hours of 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.;

Exercise should be done in the early morning between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m.;

Eat less protein and more fruits and vegetables. Protein produces and increases metabolic heat, which causes water loss. Eat small meals, but eat more often. Do not eat salty foods;

Drink at least two to four glasses of water per hour during extreme heat, even if you do not feel thirsty. Avoid beverages containing alcohol or caffeine;

If possible, stay out of the sun and stay in air conditioning. The sun heats the inner core of your body, resulting in dehydration. If air conditioning is not available, stay on the lowest floor, out of the sunshine, or go to a public building with air conditioning;

If you must go outdoors, wear sunscreen with a high sun protector factor rating (at least SPF 15) and a hat to protect your face and head. When outdoors, wear loose-fitting, lightweight and light-colored clothing. Cover as much skin as possible to avoid sunburn and over-warming effects of sunlight on your body;

Do not leave children, pets or those who require special care in a parked car or vehicle during periods of intense summer heat. Temperatures inside a closed vehicle can reach over 140 degrees Fahrenheit quickly. Exposure to such high temperatures can kill within a matter of minutes;

Make sure there is enough food and water for pets.

