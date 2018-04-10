House Fire Breaks Out In Spring Valley

An abandoned home with no utilities suffered major damage during a fire early Friday.

The fire was noticed by a Spring Valley police officer around 2:30 am. Friday at 35 S. Madison Ave., said Gordon Wren, the Rockland County fire coordinator.

Spring Valley firefighters arrived on scene quickly and were backed up with help from Nyack and Nanuet, he said.

"There were no utilities in the building, which makes you wonder how the fire started," Wren said.

Firefighters worked for more than five hours putting out the flames, leaving the area around 7:30 a.m.

The Rockland Sheriff Department's fire investigation team, along with the Spring Valley Police Department are working to find the cause of the fire, Wren said.

The two-and-a-half story home sustained heavy damage on the first floor and in the attic area but is still intact.

There were no injuries.

