Housekeeper Caught Stealing Jewelry From Several Area Homes

A housekeeper is facing several charges after state police busted her for allegedly stealing cash and jewelry from several Orange County homes where she was working.

Members of the New York State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Central Valley resident Maria Caudillo, 30, over the weekend on multiple felony counts of third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into stolen jewelry from several Kiryas Joel homes.

Police said that the investigation determined that Caudillo stole jewelry from homes where she was working, and several allegedly stolen items have been identified. Following arraignment on the grand larceny charges on April 29, Caudillo was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

The state police investigation into Caudillo’s alleged thefts is ongoing. Any Kiryas Joel residents who may have had property stolen have been instructed to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 782-8497.

