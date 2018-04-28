Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Coyote Killed After Attacking Girl In Hudson Valley Was Rabid
police & fire

Housekeeper Caught Stealing Jewelry From Several Area Homes

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Maria Caudillo
Maria Caudillo Photo Credit: New York State Police

A housekeeper is facing several charges after state police busted her for allegedly stealing cash and jewelry from several Orange County homes where she was working.

Members of the New York State Police Monroe Bureau of Criminal Investigations announced the arrest of Central Valley resident Maria Caudillo, 30, over the weekend on multiple felony counts of third-degree grand larceny following an investigation into stolen jewelry from several Kiryas Joel homes.

Police said that the investigation determined that Caudillo stole jewelry from homes where she was working, and several allegedly stolen items have been identified. Following arraignment on the grand larceny charges on April 29, Caudillo was remanded to the Orange County Jail in lieu of $30,000 cash bail or $60,000 bond.

The state police investigation into Caudillo’s alleged thefts is ongoing. Any Kiryas Joel residents who may have had property stolen have been instructed to contact New York State Police investigators by calling (845) 782-8497.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.