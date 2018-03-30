ID Released For Man Found Dead At Storm King Mountain State Park

A man found dead on Storm King Mountain State Park in Orange County on Friday has been identified by state park officials.

“Benjamin Dunkelberger, 47, of Katonah, was found around 12:30 p.m. Friday after State Park Police and other emergency responders received a report of a deceased person on Howell Trail, just northeast of the Storm King State Park Flag Pole hikers lot, said Randy Simons, spokesman for the New York State Parks.

The investigation is ongoing, with no indication of suspicious circumstances, Simons said.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Storm King is a 1,884-acre park in Cornwall-on-Hudson prized by hikers for its beauty and trails.

