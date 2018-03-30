Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: How Much Snow Did You Get? Parts Of Area Saw Half-Foot Or More
police & fire

ID Released For Man Found Dead At Storm King Mountain State Park

Kathy Reakes
Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Storm King Mountain
Storm King Mountain Photo Credit: Palisades Park Conservancy

A man found dead on Storm King Mountain State Park in Orange County on Friday has been identified by state park officials.

“Benjamin Dunkelberger, 47, of Katonah, was found around 12:30 p.m. Friday after State Park Police and other emergency responders received a report of a deceased person on Howell Trail, just northeast of the Storm King State Park Flag Pole hikers lot, said Randy Simons, spokesman for the New York State Parks.

The investigation is ongoing, with no indication of suspicious circumstances, Simons said.

An official cause of death will be determined by the Orange County Medical Examiner.

Storm King is a 1,884-acre park in Cornwall-on-Hudson prized by hikers for its beauty and trails.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.