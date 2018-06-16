Contact Us
ID Released For Man Killed In Hudson Valley Officer-Involved Shooting

New York State Police have released the name of the 37-year-old man shot dead during an officer-involved shooting over the weekend in Orange County.

Dwayne Clyburn of Warwick was shot once by a town of Warwick police officer following a domestic dispute at his home, confirmed State Trooper Steven Nevel.

The incident occurred around 3 p.m. at 24 Wheeler Ave. in Warwick when Clyburn, reportedly armed with a knife, was shot and killed after advancing toward officers responding to a report of a "violent domestic incident."

Officials said Clyburn was reportedly ordered to drop the weapon but refused before moving toward officers.

Clyburn was pronounced dead at St. Anthony’s Community Hospital, police said.

The investigation is being handled by the Orange County District Attorney's Office with assistance from the New York State Police.

Officials declined to name the officer involved with the shooting but did confirm he is on administrative leave.

