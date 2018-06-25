ID Released For Motorcyclist Killed In Route 17 Crash

Police have released the identification of a 28-year-old motorcyclist killed in a Hudson Valley crash.

Richard Stevens of Middletown died at 3:54 p.m. Tuesday on Route 17 in Orange County after being hit by a vehicle, said Tuxedo Police Officer Girard Shiloh.

According to Shiloh, Stevens died at the scene near the intersection with Arden Valley Road after an unidentified teenager from New Jersey who was traveling southbound, turned onto Arden Valley Road in front of the motorcycle, ejecting the driver onto the roadway.

The crash is under investigation.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.