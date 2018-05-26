ID Released For Toddler Hit, Killed By Minivan Driven By Father In Kaser

Ramapo police have identified the 15-month-old girl who died in Rockland County after she was struck by a minivan driven by her father.

Gitty Rosenberg died shortly after 3:30 p.m. Monday after she was struck by a 2017 Toyota Sienna driven by her father, Levi Rosenberg, on Phyllis Terrace in the village of Kaser, Ramapo police said.

The girl was rushed to Good Samaritan Hospital in Suffern by Hatzolah Ambulance, where she was pronounced dead, police said.

Police said the accident scene investigation had been completed, but an investigation was ongoing.

Traffic was minimally affected as the accident occurred in a residential parking lot, police said.

