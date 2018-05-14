Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Two Tornadoes Confirmed So Far In Hudson Valley During Deadly Storm
police & fire

Injuries Reported In Three-Car Monsey Rollover Crash

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash involving three cars in Monsey on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash involving three cars in Monsey on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash involving three cars in Monsey on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
First responders were dispatched to the scene of a rollover crash involving three cars in Monsey on Wednesday. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

A three-car rollover crash left several passengers with injuries on Wednesday morning in Monsey.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highview Road and College Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where there was a reported crash, including a vehicle that rolled over.

According to police, the initial investigation into the crash found that one of the drivers may have driven through a flashing yellow traffic light, striking another vehicle, which flipped onto its side and rolled onto the hood, striking a third vehicle near the intersection.

Several parties were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were delays in the area as crews from the Tallman Fire Department and tow truck operators cleared the scene.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.