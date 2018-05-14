Injuries Reported In Three-Car Monsey Rollover Crash

A three-car rollover crash left several passengers with injuries on Wednesday morning in Monsey.

Officers from the Ramapo Police Department and other first responders were dispatched to the intersection of Highview Road and College Road at approximately 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday morning, where there was a reported crash, including a vehicle that rolled over.

According to police, the initial investigation into the crash found that one of the drivers may have driven through a flashing yellow traffic light, striking another vehicle, which flipped onto its side and rolled onto the hood, striking a third vehicle near the intersection.

Several parties were treated for non-life-threatening injuries, police said. There were delays in the area as crews from the Tallman Fire Department and tow truck operators cleared the scene.

