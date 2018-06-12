Contact Us
Inmate At Rockland County Jail Busted With Heroin

A woman was busted by Rockland County correctional officers and a K-9 dog while in jail.
A woman was busted by Rockland County correctional officers and a K-9 dog while in jail.

A Hudson Valley woman being held at the Rockland County Correctional Facility was busted for possession of drugs after a search of her cell by a K-9 dog found heroin.

Devon Rose, 22 of Tuxedo Park, was being held on charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance and prostitution, said Rockland County Sheriff's Det. Lt. Ted Brovarski.

While in custody, a search of her jail cell was conducted at 7:300 p.m. Friday, which included a K9 sweep. During the cell search Corrections Division K-9 Bam hit on an area which uncovered several small packets of a brown powdery substance suspected of being heroin, Brovarski said.

Rose was arraigned on the new charges at the Town of Clarkstown Justice Court and sent back to the custody of the Rockland County Correctional Facility.

