Investigators Determine Cause Of Monsey Schoolhouse Fire, Police Say

ROCKLAND COUNTY, N.Y. - The cause of a small schoolhouse fire in Monsey last weekend has been determined by investigators, officials said.

First responders were dispatched to Elyon Road in Monsey shortly before 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, Jan. 7, where there were reports of a fire in a building used as a schoolhouse in Rockland County.

Upon arrival, crews from the Spring Valley and Hillcrest Fire Departments were able to swiftly and safely extinguish the flames once power was cut off to the building by Orange and Rockland Utilities. The Rockland County BCI and Ramapo Police Department then took over the investigation into the fire.

According to police, the fire was caused by an exhaust fan inside the building, and was not set intentionally. No foul play was reported. Police said that the investigation into the fire has since been closed.

Rockland County officials are now conducting an investigation of their own, to determine whether the building permits at the schoolhouse were up to date and legal, according to a lohud report. Firefighters had to battle through multiple layers of sheetrock, which is “unheard of” according to the report.

