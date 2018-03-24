Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Suffern To Experience Temporary Water Disruption Due To Maintenance Work
police & fire

'Joke' School Shooting Post Gets NJ Boy, 12, Delinquency Complaint

Jerry DeMarco
Facebook @cliffviewpilot Email me Read More Stories
Garfield Middle School
Garfield Middle School Photo Credit: Googlemaps

GARFIELD, N.J. – A 12-year-old Garfield boy must go before a family court judge after police said he threatened a school shooting on social media and then said it was just a joke.

School officials notified police Friday morning about a “threatening post [that] indicated a Garfield school shooting was going to occur on Monday and then indicated that the post is a joke,” Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

School officials and police took it seriously: Detectives issued a delinquency complaint against the middle schooler for offenses which, if committed by an adult, would equal causing a false public alarm, making terroristic threats and cyber harassment, Sucorowski said.

School officials suspended the boy, who, because of his age, will have a closed-door hearing in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

Garfield police and school security officers joined a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 in a search of the middle school, he said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.