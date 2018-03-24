'Joke' School Shooting Post Gets NJ Boy, 12, Delinquency Complaint

GARFIELD, N.J. – A 12-year-old Garfield boy must go before a family court judge after police said he threatened a school shooting on social media and then said it was just a joke.

School officials notified police Friday morning about a “threatening post [that] indicated a Garfield school shooting was going to occur on Monday and then indicated that the post is a joke,” Capt. Darren Sucorowski said.

School officials and police took it seriously: Detectives issued a delinquency complaint against the middle schooler for offenses which, if committed by an adult, would equal causing a false public alarm, making terroristic threats and cyber harassment, Sucorowski said.

School officials suspended the boy, who, because of his age, will have a closed-door hearing in the Family Division of Superior Court in Hackensack, the captain said.

Garfield police and school security officers joined a Bergen County Sheriff's K-9 in a search of the middle school, he said, adding that nothing suspicious was found.

