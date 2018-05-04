Knife-Wielding Newburgh Teen Girl Apprehend After Stabbing 11-Year-Old

Newburgh police were threatened by a 13-year-old girl with a knife when officers responded to a report of a stabbing at the Kenny Court apartment complex, according to police.

The incident took place around 8:45 p.m. Saturday as officers arrived on the scene they found a large crowd of juvenile females and an 11-year-old girl with a stab wound to her left arm, said Det. Lt. Joseph Burns.

As officers were investigating what happened, a13-year-old girl charged at officers while swinging a large kitchen knife. Officers, at gunpoint, told the girl to drop the knife. She continued to swing the knife at officers and was ultimately tackled from behind and taken into custody. She was charged with menacing and released to a parent.

A 14-year-old female was arrested during this incident and charged with assault and also released to a parent, Burns said.

The injured girl was transported to St. Luke’s Hospital for treatment of her injuries, he said.

One other juvenile female is being sought in connection with this incident.

No further information is being released at this time. Anyone with information about this incident is urged to contact City of Newburgh Police Department Detectives at 845-569-7509.

