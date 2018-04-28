Know Her? Police Look For Woman In Theft At ShopRite In Ramapo

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a purse snatching case in which a woman grabbed a pocketbook from a shopping cart at a Rockland supermarket.

The Ramapo Police Department released surveillance photos from the Tallman ShopRite, as they attempt to locate a woman who was spotted stealing the bag at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the woman was caught on camera removing the pocketbook from the shopping cart of another patron before taking off in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was also spotted by surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or who recognizes the woman has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

