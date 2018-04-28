Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Coyote Killed After Attacking Girl In Hudson Valley Was Rabid
police & fire

Know Her? Police Look For Woman In Theft At ShopRite In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Police in Ramapo have released photos of a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a shopping cart and taking off in a Jeep. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department
Police in Ramapo have released photos of a woman who allegedly stole a purse from a shopping cart and taking off in a Jeep. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they investigate a purse snatching case in which a woman grabbed a pocketbook from a shopping cart at a Rockland supermarket.

The Ramapo Police Department released surveillance photos from the Tallman ShopRite, as they attempt to locate a woman who was spotted stealing the bag at approximately 3:30 p.m. on Sunday afternoon.

Police said the woman was caught on camera removing the pocketbook from the shopping cart of another patron before taking off in a green Jeep Grand Cherokee, which was also spotted by surveillance video.

Anyone with information regarding the case, or who recognizes the woman has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.