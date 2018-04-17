Know Him? Alert Issued For Wanted Ramapo Suspect

Investigators are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a wanted man who failed to appear for court proceedings after being charged with violating Alcohol Beverage Control laws.

The Ramapo Police Department issued an alert on Friday regarding Darrell Ridgeway, who is wanted on a charge of criminal nuisance after he allegedly violated the ABC law dating back to an incident in Airmont in 2016.

Anyone with information regarding Ridgeway’s whereabouts or who recognizes him has been asked to contact investigators at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

