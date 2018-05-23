Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Showers, Thunderstorms Moving Toward The Area - How Long Will They Last?
police & fire

Know Him? Police Seek ID Of Man Connected To Rite Aid Incident In Ramapo

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole from a Rite Aid in Ramapo.
Surveillance photos of a suspect who allegedly stole from a Rite Aid in Ramapo. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Do you know him?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect who allegedly stole from a Rite Aid in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department released surveillance photos this week of a suspect, dressed all in black, who is wanted for an incident that took place at the Rite Aid pharmacy in the Wesley Hills section of town.

Police did not disclose what, if anything, was stolen. In the video, the suspect can be seen sporting a black, long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a large chain. Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who recognizes the suspect, has been asked to contact Det. Curtis at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

You can share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.