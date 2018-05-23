Know Him? Police Seek ID Of Man Connected To Rite Aid Incident In Ramapo

Do you know him?

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a suspect who allegedly stole from a Rite Aid in Rockland County.

The Ramapo Police Department released surveillance photos this week of a suspect, dressed all in black, who is wanted for an incident that took place at the Rite Aid pharmacy in the Wesley Hills section of town.

Police did not disclose what, if anything, was stolen. In the video, the suspect can be seen sporting a black, long-sleeved shirt and black pants with a large chain. Anyone with information regarding the incident, or who recognizes the suspect, has been asked to contact Det. Curtis at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

