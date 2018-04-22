Know Him? Video: Police Search For Ramapo Arson Suspect

Police are seeking the public’s assistance as they search for a potential suspect involved in an alleged arson in Rockland.

Investigators from the Ramapo Police Department released surveillance video of a suspect they hope to speak to in regard to an arson that took place at approximately 10:30 a.m. on April 2 at a Decatur Avenue residence.

In the video, which was captured by a neighbor’s driveway surveillance camera the suspect could be seen in all black, walking with his head down through a snowy Ramapo neighborhood. Anyone who has information regarding the alleged arson has been asked to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division by calling (845) 357-2400.

