Know It? Police In Ramapo Seek Van Used To Steal BMW Rims

Police have released surveillance photos of a van believed to have been used to steal BMW rims from a Rockland business.

Ramapo PD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Ford Ecoline van that was used at approximately 1 a.m. on April 16 to steal the rims from a business. Police said the suspect vehicle - which is believed to be a model from between 1991 to 2004 - was dark in color.

Anyone with information regarding the van has been asked to call the Town of Ramapo detective bureau at (845) 357-2400 or use tip411 to send an anonymous tip to law enforcement by texting keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information and hit send.

