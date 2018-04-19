Contact Us
Know It? Police In Ramapo Seek Van Used To Steal BMW Rims

The Ramapo Police Department has released photos of a van used to steal rims from a local business.
The Ramapo Police Department has released photos of a van used to steal rims from a local business. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Ramapo PD detectives are seeking the public’s assistance in locating a Ford Ecoline van that was used at approximately 1 a.m. on April 16 to steal the rims from a business. Police said the suspect vehicle - which is believed to be a model from between 1991 to 2004 - was dark in color.

Anyone with information regarding the van has been asked to call the Town of Ramapo detective bureau at (845) 357-2400 or use tip411 to send an anonymous tip to law enforcement by texting keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information and hit send.

