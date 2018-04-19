Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Know It? Police Seek Help Locating This Motorcycle Stolen In Ramapo

Daily Voice
The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the stolen motorcycle shown here.
The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in locating the stolen motorcycle shown here. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

The 2003 Kawasaki KLX400 was stolen from a Highview Avenue residence in the New City section of the Town of Ramapo Sunday morning between 1 a.m. and 6:30 a.m.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ramapo Police Department at 845-357-2400 or use tip411 to send an anonymous tip to law enforcement by texting keyword ROCKLANDCODA to 847411, add a space, type in your tip information and hit send.

