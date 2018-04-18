Know Them? Alert Issued For Suspects In $1.9K Theft At Airmont Store

Do you know them?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public's assistance in the identification of these two men seen in the two images above.

The men are believed to be involved in a theft of a $1,900 American Elite Stratocaster guitar.

The theft occurred at Alto Music on Route 59 in the Village of Airmont on Tuesday, April 17 at about noontime.

Anyone with information are requested to contact the Ramapo Police Department Investigations Division at (845) 357-2400.

You can share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.