Know Them? Pair Allegedly Made Fraudulent Purchases In Area

State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of a pair believed to be frequenting Orange County stores and making a series of fraudulent charges over the span of nearly a month.

Members of the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation released the photos on Wednesday, of two alleged suspects who have frequented several Rite Aid, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Walmart locations between April 5 and April 28, making the alleged fraudulent purchases.

According to police, stores in Middletown, Newburgh, Montgomery and Monroe were all victimized by the alleged suspects. Investigators noted that the two men are believed to be driving a charcoal grey Chrysler Aspen with a registration from the state of Florida.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects has been asked to contact investigator Joseph Dawson by calling (845) 344-5352.

