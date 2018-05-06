Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
police & fire

Know Them? Pair Allegedly Made Fraudulent Purchases In Area

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
New York State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects and their vehicle after making several allegedly fraudulent purchases in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects and their vehicle after making several allegedly fraudulent purchases in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects and their vehicle after making several allegedly fraudulent purchases in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Police
New York State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of two alleged suspects and their vehicle after making several allegedly fraudulent purchases in Orange County. Photo Credit: New York State Police

State Police investigators have released surveillance photos of a pair believed to be frequenting Orange County stores and making a series of fraudulent charges over the span of nearly a month.

Members of the Middletown Bureau of Criminal Investigation released the photos on Wednesday, of two alleged suspects who have frequented several Rite Aid, Dollar General, Family Dollar and Walmart locations between April 5 and April 28, making the alleged fraudulent purchases.

According to police, stores in Middletown, Newburgh, Montgomery and Monroe were all victimized by the alleged suspects. Investigators noted that the two men are believed to be driving a charcoal grey Chrysler Aspen with a registration from the state of Florida.

Anyone with information or who recognizes the suspects has been asked to contact investigator Joseph Dawson by calling (845) 344-5352.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.