police & fire

Know Them? Police Look To ID Women Involved In Incident At Airmont Walmart

The Ramapo Police Department released surveillance photos of the two suspects. Photo Credit: Ramapo Police Department

Look familiar?

The Ramapo Police Department is seeking the public’s assistance as it attempts to identify a pair of female suspects who were involved in an alleged incident at the Walmart in Airmont.

Police released a surveillance photo of two African American suspects who were involved in the alleged incident at Walmart. Anyone with information regarding the identities of the two women or who recognizes them has been asked to contact Det. Curtis at the Ramapo Police Department by calling (845) 357-2400.

