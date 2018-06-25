Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills
Return to your home site

Menu

Ramapo Daily Voice serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Nearby Towns

  • Mahwah-Ramsey
    serves Mahwah & Ramsey
  • North Rockland
    serves Garnerville, Grassy Point, Stony Point, Thiells, Tomkins Cove, Village of Haverstraw & West Haverstraw in Haverstraw Town
  • Orangetown
    serves Blauvelt, Grand View-on-Hudson, Orangeburg, Palisades, Pearl River, Piermont, South Nyack, Sparkill & Tappan
  • Clarkstown
    serves Bardonia, Congers, Nanuet, New City, Upper Nyack, Valley Cottage & West Nyack
Breaking News: Former Teacher's Aide Sentenced For Raping Boy In Area
police & fire

Know Them, This Car? Alert Issued For Area Kohl's Shoplifting Suspects

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
The Wallkill Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects believed to have been implicated in a shoplifting incident at Kohl's. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department
The Wallkill Police Department has released surveillance photos of two suspects believed to have been implicated in a shoplifting incident at Kohl's. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department
The Wallkill Police Department has released surveillance photos of the vehicle of two suspects believed to have been implicated in a shoplifting incident at Kohl's. Photo Credit: Wallkill Police Department

Investigators from the Wallkill Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a pair of suspects who may have allegedly been involved in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.

Surveillance photos were released by investigators this week of two suspects, and their vehicle, who are wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident at the Kohl’s location on Route 211 that took place on June 23 and 24.

Anyone who is familiar with the suspects, or who may recognize them, has been asked to contact Police Officer Julia Ashworth by sending an email to jashworth@townofwallkill.com.

Share this story on Facebook by clicking on the Facebook icon below.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Ramapo Daily Voice!

Serves Airmont, Chestnut Ridge, Hillburn, Hillcrest, Kaser, Monsey, Montebello, Mount Ivy, New Hempstead, New Square, Pomona, Sloatsburg, Spring Valley, Suffern, Tallman, Viola & Wesley Hills

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.