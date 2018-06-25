Know Them, This Car? Alert Issued For Area Kohl's Shoplifting Suspects

Investigators from the Wallkill Police Department are seeking the public’s assistance as they attempt to track down a pair of suspects who may have allegedly been involved in a shoplifting incident at Kohl’s.

Surveillance photos were released by investigators this week of two suspects, and their vehicle, who are wanted for questioning in reference to a shoplifting incident at the Kohl’s location on Route 211 that took place on June 23 and 24.

Anyone who is familiar with the suspects, or who may recognize them, has been asked to contact Police Officer Julia Ashworth by sending an email to jashworth@townofwallkill.com.

