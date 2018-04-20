Contact Us
Large Brush Fire Breaks Out On High Tor Mountain
Large Brush Fire Breaks Out On High Tor Mountain

Thiells firefighters are battling a blaze on High Tor Mountain.
Thiells firefighters are battling a blaze on High Tor Mountain. Photo Credit: Rockland Fires

Firefighters are on top of High Tor Mountain battling a large brush fire, according to the Theills Fire Department

The fire, which started around 3:50 p.m. Monday, is located on South Central Highway near the top of the mountain. No roads are closed at this time, the department said.

The department is being assisted by State Park Police, as well as firefighters from Stony Point and New City.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

