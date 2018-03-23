Large Congers Brush Fire Closes CSX Train Lines

CSX trains have been halted in the Congers area as two fire departments battle a large brush fire, according to the Clarkstown Police.

The fire, which began at 108 N. Harrison Ave., around 11 a.m. Monday, is not threatening any homes and is not expected to be an issue, except for the train system, said Clarkstown Police Officer Peter Walker.

Fencing, which separates area homes from the railroad tracks, covered with heavy brush, is causing the fire to spread.

Motorists are asked to avoid N. Harrison Avenue.

This is a developing story, check back to Daily Voice for updates.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.