Latest Suspect In Fatal Bronx River Parkway Stabbing Of Teen Nabbed In CT

The latest suspect in the fatal stabbing of a 15-year-old New York City boy and aspiring police officer was apprehended by Connecticut State Police on Monday.

At approximately 2:36 p.m., troopers from Troop A-Southbury conducted a motor vehicle stop on I-84 eastbound near exit 13 in Southbury.

Several people where in the vehicle, however, the operator was considered the 12th suspect in the Bronx homicide of Lesandro "Junior" Guzman-Feliz, Connecticut State Police said.

The name of the suspect has not yet been released.

Guzman-Feliz was killed outside a Bronx bodega on the Bronx River Parkway in June.on June 20 by alleged members of the Trinitarios gang.

Guzman-Feliz dreamed of becoming a police officer and had signed up for the NYPD Explorers program. After his death, the New York City Police Foundation set up a scholarship in his name .

“The murder of Junior has sent shockwaves of sadness across our city,” said NYC Mayor Bill de Blasio. “Junior’s life was taken too soon, but it will not be in vain. This scholarship will help more young New Yorkers learn about law enforcement and public service, and ensure that Junior’s legacy will never be forgotten.”

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.