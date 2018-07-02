Contact Us
Ramapo Daily Voice
Liberty Island Cleared After Woman Climbs Onto Statue

Jerry DeMarco
PIX11 was streaming the incident. Photo Credit: PIX11
Danny Owens was visiting the statue for the holiday when the incident occurred. Photo Credit: Danny Owens (Twitter)

Liberty Island was cleared of tourists on July 4th after a woman climbed to the base of the Statue of Liberty.

She walked around Lady Liberty's sandal, waved a t-shirt at times and at others lay on her stomach, kicking her feet behind her, ABC 7 Eyewitness News reported.

Police scaled the base of a statue with a ladder and were talking to her as she sat in the folds of the statue's gown.

Park police initially said the incident wasn't connected to a protest group calling itself "Rise and Resist" dropping a banner that said "Abolish ICE" from a ledge below where she'd climbed. At least a dozen protestors were arrested.

However, subsequent reports indicated that authorities weren't so sure.

PIX11 was streaming the incident: https://pix11.com/2018/07/04/report-of-person-climbing-statue-of-liberty-on-july-4th/

Three NYPD emergency service units and a harbor unit were among the responders.

Meanwhile, a ferry shuttled tourists off the island, Jerry Willis of the National Park Service said.

