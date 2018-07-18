Loaded Gun, Knives Turn Up In Wayne Motor Vehicle Stop

A routine traffic stop ended with two arrests after the smell of pot led to a search of the vehicle that turned up a loaded gun, knives, an open bottle of booze, and 50 grams of marijuana.

Joanna Marie Motl, 23, of West Sayville, N.Y., and Ruben J Caraballo Jr., 31, of Newark, were busted around 1:30 p.m. Saturday, July 14 during a stop on Route 23 by Wayne Police Department Officers Christopher Savitsky and Tomaz Cydzik.

While walking up to the red 2002 Chevrolet Malibu, the officers were greeted by the smell of marijuana coming from the vehicle. Once at the window, they could smell pot coming from both Motl, the owner of the car, and Caraballo, who was driving, police said.

During a search, officers uncovered two Cigarillo packs, one which contained three partially smoked marijuana cigarettes, along with a glass pipe with marijuana residue in the center console, police said.

The officers also found a Tupperware container with under 50 grams of marijuana, a red grinder with marijuana residue and an opened cigarillo pack. In addition, officers also found an unsealed bottle of Bacardi rum that was three-quarters full, a large fixed-blade knife, with a 12-inch blade, two additional knives, and a Smith & Wesson expandable metal baton.

A further search uncovered a Umarex SA10 .177 caliber CO2 gas handgun. The handgun was loaded with a magazine that contained the CO2 cartridge and six metal pellets. Two additional eight-pellet cylinders were attached to the magazine.

Caraballo told officers the gun belonged to him, and that he had the metal baton "just to have it," because he lives in a dangerous neighborhood.

Motl was charged with possession of marijuana, possession of paraphernalia, and failure to wear a seatbelt. She was processed and released with a pending court date.

Caraballo was charged with possession of a handgun, possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of paraphernalia, failure to wear a seatbelt, and having an open container of alcohol.

He was also released with a pending court date following processing.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.